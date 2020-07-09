Samsung 2020 Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 Smart TV Range launched in India

Samsung recently announced its 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV and Unbox Magic 3.0 TV range in India. This new line-up has been designed to offer a naturally crisp and vivid picture quality with exceptional colours, deeper contrasts, and great depth along with some smart features.

The Crystal UHD TV range covers multiple screen sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs is available in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes.

Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 TV and Samsung 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV Price

The new Crystal 4K UHD TV starts from Rs 44,400 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch and 55-inch variants cost Rs 60,900 and Rs 67,900, respectively. The 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV model is priced at Rs 1,32,900, and the last 75-inch version costs Rs 2,37,900. Samsung's Unbox Magic 3.0 range starts from Rs 20,900 for the 32-inch screen size, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 41,900.

Samsung also announced a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and SBI Cards across all new models. Furthermore, consumers will also get a two-year warranty that consists of a one-year standard warranty and a one-year extended warranty on the panel.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said, "The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colours, underlining Samsung's leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment. The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience. We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment."

Also Read: Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup launched in India alongside new 4K UHD, FHD, HD Ready TV models

Samsung 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV

The new Crystal 4K UHD models feature Dynamic Crystal Display panels that have Dual LED backlighting. The TV also provides a bezel-less design on three sides, while the Multi-View feature lets you divide the screen into two parts. The Multi-View feature will also allow you individually control volume input on each of the two videos. The new Crystal TV also boasts smart adaptive sound to intelligently adjust sound levels using a software algorithm.

Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 TV

The Unbox Magic 3.0 TV comes in two screen sizes with support for multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Samsung's in-house Bixby. Samsung's new Magic TVs also feature Live Cast and Auto Hot Spot. At the same time, a dedicated Personal Computer Mode lets you create documents or seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud.