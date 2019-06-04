App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samir Pandiri joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International

Most recently, Pandiri was Global CEO of BNY's Asset Servicing Division.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech company and part of the S&P 500 Index, announced the appointment of Samir Pandiri as President of Broadridge International. Based in London, Pandiri will be responsible for Broadridge's rapidly growing Post-Trade Technology, Global Proxy, and Asset Management Data and Technology businesses outside of North America with a special focus on Europe and Asia.

Most recently, Pandiri was Global CEO of BNY's Asset Servicing Division and a member of BNY Mellon's senior leadership team. Prior to that, he was CEO of BNY's Shareowner Services Division where he was responsible for the successful turnaround and sale of the equity administration services business. Previously, he was responsible for the international corporate trust business, where he led the deal team managing an asset swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Pandiri spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he lived in both Hong Kong and London for extensive periods. His early career was spent with Bankers Trust in New York.

Pandiri will leverage his global experience, deep technology and operations expertise, and record of launching successful growth initiatives to continue building Broadridge International, one of the fastest growing parts of Broadridge the past five years.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

