Salesforce unveils new ecosystem insights on its AppExchange

Salesforce, announced the launch of new ecosystem insights on Salesforce AppExchange—an enterprise cloud marketplace. Rapidly-changing customer expectations in the Fourth Industrial Revolution are accelerating demand for technology expertise and new innovation within Salesforce’s growing ecosystem.

These new AppExchange insights bridge this supply and demand—enabling customers to easily identify the consulting experts and business solutions best suited for their needs, and empowering partners with customer engagement analytics to more effectively build and market their solutions.

AppExchange is home to more than 5,000 technology solutions ranging from apps, components, pre-built flows, industry-specific Bolt templates, data and more. In addition, there are more than 65,000 Salesforce-accredited consulting professionals who provide guidance on how to drive business transformation with Salesforce—and Salesforce aims to increase that number to more than 250,000 by 2022. In that same timeframe, IDC predicts that Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners will create 3.3 million new jobs worldwide.

“As the Salesforce economy and customer demand continue to grow, our customers and partners must have the right business solutions and technology experts at their fingertips,” said Woodson Martin, General Manager, Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is bringing consulting partner services and technology solutions together in one marketplace while enabling all of our partners to harness data to power customer success like never before.”