Safer Internet Day | Google publishes tips for better online security for children

Started in 2004 as an initiative by the EU-funded safe borders project, Safer Internet Day has now taken on a life of its own. It is now celebrated worldwide in more than 170 countries and across all continents. The initiative aims to spread positive use of digital technology among the youth.

To celebrate the day and help promote a safer environment for children online, Google India has published a list of tips for online security on its blog.

In a survey conducted by the search giant, it found that parents were worried about their children’s identity online. Scams and hacks seemed to be among the most prevalent concerns in the survey. As a tip, Google suggested instilling the habit of creating strong passwords online early in children. The basics include avoiding birthdays, names, and cartoon characters as passwords. You can also use Google’s Password Checkup tool to see if any services using your Google account have been compromised or use a weak password.

Google also noted that online communication by children on social media platforms and online games should be kept an eye on since these can often be home to strangers who might reach out to them. Google suggested talking to your child and reminding them to tell you about any uncomfortable conversation they might find themselves in.

One of the concerns commonly cited among parents was the content that the kids might watch online. It is important to filter your child’s activity online but not in a way that is heavy handed. A lot of online platforms these days come with child-friendly settings built in and you should explore them and decided what is fit for your child to view before you hand them their first device.

Parents can also limit screen time and should take an active interest in the child’s online activity, using filters to block access to certain platforms that you feel may be harmful.