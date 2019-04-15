Safe-T introduces web-based anomaly detection product

Safe-T Group, a provider of Software-defined Access (SDA) solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced the launch of its user and web-based anomaly detection product, named Safe-T Telepath. Safe-T has recently completed integrating the Safe-T Telepath as part of Safe-T's Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution.

The Telepath technology, acquired by Safe-T Data from Cykick Labs in July 2018, is a proprietary technology aimed to recognize hostile attacks on web-based services through the identification of the users' anomalous behaviour.

The goal of Safe-T's SDP solutions and "Zero Trust" platform architectures is to prevent access by malicious and unauthorized users to organizations' internal services. However, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) report, 40% of cyber breaches actually originate with authorized users accessing unauthorized systems.

Therefore, a new breed of SDP solution is required, which not only prevents unauthorized users from accessing the organizations' data and services, but of equal importance, tracks the behaviour of authorized users and alerts on service misuse and anomalous behaviour of authorized users accessing unauthorized systems.

Safe-T Telepath empowers cyber security teams with early access to actionable intelligence on emerging threats and comprehensive forensics capabilities, as well as insights into sophisticated attacks.