Rupee depreciation vs the dollar not to materially impact IT services firms

While Infosys could be the big gainer from the ongoing currency fluctuations, Tech Mahindra could end up as the biggest loser, say analysts tracking the Indian IT sector.

Overall though, IT services firm may not benefit as much as one would have thought, given that the rupee fell to its lowest ever against the dollar. And that's because of more practical client spending patterns and relatively lower impact from other currency fluctuations.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, in a note on Monday, upgraded the industry's expected earnings per share for 2019-21 by 0-7 percent based on their revision of the rupee versus dollar rate to Rs 70-72 from Rs 68.50-70 earlier.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said in 2018 so far the rupee has depreciated 10 percent versus the dollar, but fell 4 percent versus the pound and 1 percent against the euro.

The United Kingdom and Europe are the largest markets for Indian IT industry after the United States.

"Had the weakening been comparable across currencies, the impact of a depreciating INR would have been felt on majority of revenues. However, due to lesser weakening against other currencies, it becomes pertinent to check the percentage of revenue bookings in dollars, which varies across the sector," the analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

Analysts see Infosys as the big gainer from ongoing currency fluctuations and Tech Mahindra as the biggest loser.

Among mid-size IT companies, Mindtree stands to gain the most and L&T Infotech stands to lose the most.

"We also cut our dollar revenue growth assumption due to cross-currency challenges. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree do not have meaningful cash flow hedges and will benefit immediately from depreciation in the dollar-rupee. L&T Infotech, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis are aggressively hedged and will not derive meaningful near term upside," the Kotak analysts wrote in the note.

Impact on deals

Some also feel that there will be no meaningful impact from the ongoing currency fluctuations on IT services firms.

Analysts at Kotak said companies that have higher sensitivity to currency are the ones that have higher offshore leverage, lower margin and smaller India-centric revenues.

"The market is mature and clients, by and large, will not change their spending patterns because of small currency fluctuations," said Phil Fersht, CEO at research firm HfS Research, adding: "The bigger impact will be felt for Indian firms eyeing US-based acquisitions as this will impact those investments more significantly as they are large cash outlays."

Another impact might be on deal signings. "There may be more incentive for a few clients to hasten large renewals/close deals faster to take advantage of the low dollar-rupee, especially in the financial services sector which is under real pressure," Fersht added.