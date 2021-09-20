MARKET NEWS

Technology

Rumour: Surface Pro 8 will have a 120Hz display, swappable SSDs

Rumoured specifications of the Surface Pro 8 leak before Microsoft's September 22 event

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Surface Pro 8 to come with 120Hz display

We are getting close to the unveiling of new Surface hardware. Microsoft will hold an event on the 22nd to reveal a new line-up of Surface devices.

If rumours are to be believed, then we have a first peek at what the Surface Pro 8 holds in store for us. According to a new leak, the new Pro 8 will have a 120Hz display with narrower screen bezels and will give users the option to swap SSDs.

It will also feature Intel's 11th Generation processor, ship with Windows 11 and have dual thunderbolt interfaces.

As with any rumour, its important to take them with a pinch of salt. The image used in the tweet looks eerily similar to Surface Pro X, which was launched in 2019. Now that isn't to say, this couldn't be the final design, Microsoft may have decided to use the same design as before but it is highly unlikely.

Microsoft was also in the news recently for allowing users to go password-less for all of the company's services. The move comes on the heels of the Windows 11 launch in October and allows users to disable passwords for any Microsoft services they might use by enabling an alternative authentication system combined with two-factor.

The company also tied up with the Softbank-backed Oyo rooms to develop travel and hospitality products. The deal will see Oyo use Microsoft's Azure IoT services in their architecture.

Tags: #Microsoft #Surface Pro 8
first published: Sep 20, 2021 10:53 am

