Rumour: OnePlus is making mid-range phones for India



Oppo has always been linked to OnePlus one way or the other. But now they are dictating the terms. OnePlus is going through a shift, and sub 20k phones for India are on the cards.

No defined timeline for now, could see them as early as next quarter or Q2'22

According to a tweet from freelance journalist Yogesh Brar, Oppo is mandating a shift in strategy at OnePlus when it comes to selling phones in India. They apparently want the company to make mid-range phones costing Rs 20,000 or less for the market. These phones are tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

In July, OnePlus announced that it is going to be merging its OxygenOS UI for phone with Oppo's ColorOS. It confirmed this in a blog post stating that it working on, "integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.”

It also merged its teams with Oppo to deliver software updates faster. With Oppo's growing influence over the smartphone maker, it makes sense that it is starting to assume a more dominant role in the company's affairs.

Both Oppo and OnePlus come under the umbrella of BBK Electronics which also includes brands like Vivo, Realme and iQOO. While typically brands under the umbrella have free reign to design their own products, it isn't too much of stretch to imagine two brands converging into one.

OnePlus' shift in strategy towards more budget friendly phones is a surprise move, considering they have held off on adapting it for so long but with the prices of their premium offerings now ballooning into the flagship range, it makes sense for them to try something new, even if they loose their identity in the process.