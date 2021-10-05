MARKET NEWS

English
Rumour: Lenovo working on Legion Play, handheld competitor to Switch

Lenovo's legion brand of gaming products may include a console in the future

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Lenovo is reportedly working on a handheld gaming device

The competition in the handheld gaming segment is heating up once again. What was once thought of as Nintendo's domain, during an era of dominance with Gameboy's, DS, 3DS, 2DS and of course, Switch has suddenly started seeing some interesting players vying for a slice of the pie.

Valve, digital marketplace Steam's creators, made their intentions clear with the Steam Deck and now it looks like Lenovo is ready to jump in.

According to a report by Android Authority, a forum user on GBA Temp discovered images of an unannounced handheld device from Lenovo. It was later discovered that these images linked back to Lenovo's website, and unearthed the name Lenovo Legion Play.

After some more digging around, it was discovered that these images were initially uploaded to Lenovo's Germany page and MWC 2021 Japan portal.

The device itself is running Android with a custom gaming launcher built by the company. There are also multiple storefronts on-board such as Google Play Store and Nvidia's game streaming service GeForce Now.

A product description of the device was also discovered which states: “Designed for AAA gaming, the Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console. The console lets users play hundreds of cloud games, stream their game library, or play mobile games.”

The rest of the description says that Legion Play has a 7-inch screen with HDR 10 support, dual stereo speakers, haptic motors and a 7,000mAh battery. It also states that a game developer programme was considered by Lenovo for all developers and the device was set to launch in select markets. So what happened? Why didn't Lenovo launch it?

No one knows for sure, and so far, Lenovo has kept mum, when pressed for details.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lenovo #Lenovo Legion #Nintendo Switch #Valve Steam Deck
first published: Oct 5, 2021 12:09 pm

