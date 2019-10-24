App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rubrik opens new R&D Center in Bengaluru

The R&D centre helps global businesses harness the value of their data and solve cloud data management challenges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control company, has opened a new and expanded Bangalore R&D center, to accommodate Rubrik’s rapidly growing global engineering team.

“With the new R&D center, Rubrik is proving it’s unique dual development center strategy and strengthening strategic business and trade ties between the US and India,” said John Chambers, Board Advisor of Rubrik. “As Rubrik expands to remedy data management pain points for global enterprises, we expect Rubrik Bangalore to continue to attract the very best technical talent.”

As global businesses pursue digital transformation and cloud, demand for Rubrik’s industry defining Data Management solution has grown significantly. Rubrik’s Bangalore R&D Center is a strategic investment for the company, with a focus on key products. Rubrik has also invested in resources in Bangalore to address the Global System Integrator (GSI) ecosystem.

“Investing and growing our capabilities and our business in the Indian market is a strategic step to ensuring we can develop the best solutions possible for our customers,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Rubrik’s new R&D center will allow us to reach top global engineering and product talent as we strive to support and address customers’ most pressing data management challenges.”

On the heels of recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave for Data Resiliency Solutions, top 10 on the highly competitive Forbes Cloud 100 List and the release of a joint solution with NetApp, Rubrik’s new R&D center is a strategic next step in continued innovation and product development for global enterprise customers’ data management challenges. Rubrik has grown the Indian team to over 250 employees across engineering, sales, IT services, customer support, HR and finance.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.