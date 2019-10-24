Rubrik opens new R&D Center in Bengaluru

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control company, has opened a new and expanded Bangalore R&D center, to accommodate Rubrik’s rapidly growing global engineering team.

“With the new R&D center, Rubrik is proving it’s unique dual development center strategy and strengthening strategic business and trade ties between the US and India,” said John Chambers, Board Advisor of Rubrik. “As Rubrik expands to remedy data management pain points for global enterprises, we expect Rubrik Bangalore to continue to attract the very best technical talent.”

As global businesses pursue digital transformation and cloud, demand for Rubrik’s industry defining Data Management solution has grown significantly. Rubrik’s Bangalore R&D Center is a strategic investment for the company, with a focus on key products. Rubrik has also invested in resources in Bangalore to address the Global System Integrator (GSI) ecosystem.

“Investing and growing our capabilities and our business in the Indian market is a strategic step to ensuring we can develop the best solutions possible for our customers,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Rubrik’s new R&D center will allow us to reach top global engineering and product talent as we strive to support and address customers’ most pressing data management challenges.”