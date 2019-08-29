Rubrik Appoints Kamal Brar as Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control Company, announced the appointment of Kamal Brar as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan. Brar will be responsible for driving Rubrik’s Asia operations. Based in Singapore, he will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Brett Shirk.

“Kamal has successfully led some of the most disruptive technology companies across Asia Pacific and we’re excited to have him join Rubrik,” said Brett Shirk, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His passion for software and building high-performance teams will drive short- and long-term success as he scales our business in the region.”

Rubrik has quickly grown from its founding in 2014; earlier this year it raised a $261 million Series E funding round at a $3.3 billion valuation.