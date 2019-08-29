App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rubrik Appoints Kamal Brar as Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan

Brar joins Rubrik from Hortonworks

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control Company, announced the appointment of Kamal Brar as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan. Brar will be responsible for driving Rubrik’s Asia operations. Based in Singapore, he will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Brett Shirk.

“Kamal has successfully led some of the most disruptive technology companies across Asia Pacific and we’re excited to have him join Rubrik,” said Brett Shirk, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His passion for software and building high-performance teams will drive short- and long-term success as he scales our business in the region.”

Rubrik has quickly grown from its founding in 2014; earlier this year it raised a $261 million Series E funding round at a $3.3 billion valuation.

Brar joins Rubrik from Hortonworks, where he led its fast-growing business in APAC and the Middle East. Prior to that, he served as SVP of APAC at Talend where he launched its APAC operations. Brar also brings deep NoSQL to knowledge to Rubrik having led the APAC business at MongoDB. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at Oracle, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, and MySQL.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

