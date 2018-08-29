Royal Enfield's entire line-up to get dual-channel ABS by 2018-end

With the launch of the Classic Signals 350, Royal Enfield's stable received its first bike to feature dual-channel ABS. During the announcement, it was also confirmed that the other bikes, namely the Classic 500, Thunderbird 500 and the Himalayan, will also be receiving ABS next month with the 350cc class set to be upgraded later this year

Royal Enfield's bikes in the international market already feature ABS and with the Indian government's new safety norms set to be effective from April 1, 2019, ABS will be a mandatory safety feature on all bikes above 125cc.

The addition of the system will result in premium pricing over the standard model. Bookings for the Himalayan with ABS is already being accepted at most dealerships with the price of the Himalayan probably going up by about Rs 12,000. It would be nice if the Himalayan got switchable ABS as it is an adventure bike and ABS would not work well in off-road conditions where locking up the wheels actually means better braking.

On the mechanicals front, everything stays the same. In terms of styling too, nothing changes. The instrument cluster will receive a new ABS indicator though.