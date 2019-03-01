App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield's best-selling Classic 350 gets ABS, priced at Rs 1.53 lakh

The Classic 350 is the last of the Classic series to get the safety feature

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Royal Enfield has finally upgarded its Classic 350 and will now feature ABS. This has also resulted in a price hike, with the bike now being available for Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the mandate that from April every motorcycle with a engine capacity of 125cc and above will need to have ABS as standard, motorcycle manufacturers started upgrading their bikes with the safety feature.

The latest bike in Royal Enfield's stable to be upgraded is the Classic 350. It is the last of the Classic series to get ABS and this is surprising considering it is brand's best-selling bike. Mechanically however, the bike remains unchanged with the same 350cc single-cylinder producing 20 PS and 25 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via a 5-speed gearbox and braking duties are handled by the same 280mm disc up front and a 240mm in the rear.

The bike gets four paint options and remains themed along modern-classic line. In terms of rivalry, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 faces tough competition from the likes of the recently launched Jawa and Jawa Forty-two and the upcoming 2019 Bajaj Dominar.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

