Royal Enfield twins, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to hit India market in November

First showcased at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show, Royal Enfield had promised the new 650 cc twins to be launched in the first quarter of 2018. And after months and months of waiting, the launch dates for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been revealed.

Although the bikes will be launched in California between 22 and 26 September, they will hit the Indian market around Diwali, which will be celebrated in November this year.

As the Interceptor takes inspiration from the original -- launched first in California -- the Indian two-wheeler giant, will first be released in the US.

In terms of design, both bikes are different and similar at the same time. The GT is a café racer modelled bike while the Interceptor pays homage to the original vehicle, so both classics in their own right. Now, while the GT gets low-set clip-on handle bars, the Interceptor gets a handle bar more suited to a slightly upright sitting position.

While the Interceptor will sport a round 13.7 litre fuel tank and a ride height of 804 mm, the Continental GT incorporates a 12.5 litre fuel tank, typical café racer styled and stands at a height of 709 mm.

In terms of mechanicals, both bikes have the same 648 cc parallel twin tuned to deliver 47.7 PS of power at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Transmission will be a 6-speed gearbox, a first for any Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The chassis has been designed by Harris Performance, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors and is built to provide enhanced agility and handling dynamics.

Braking duties on the bike will be handled by a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc for the rear wheel with standard ABS. Suspension comes via telescopic forks for the front and preload adjustable gas charged dual shocks in the back.

The 650 twins are expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, making it an affordable competition to Harley Davidson's Street 750.