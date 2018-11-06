App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield teases Bobber 830 with new picture ahead of unveiling at EICMA

The latest teaser reveals a lot of details about the bike, but keeps the specs under wraps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Royal Enfield has been on a roll lately and with the 2018 EICMA just around the corner, teasers of their bobber-styled motorcycle has been popping up everywhere. The latest teaser image reveals a lot of details about the bike and numbers remain elusive, we have a fair idea of what the bike is going to look like.

To start off, the headlamp unit will be a full-LED affair with DRLs running around the perimeter. The long wheelbase will underline its bobber styling along with its single cantilevered seat. While suspension duties at the rear seem to be handled by a monoshock, the front looks like a girder fork setup.

Alloy wheels keep the bike modern while the flat handlebar a dual muffler setup rounds off the bobber heritage.

Royal Enfield Bobber 830 teaser 2

Twin discs at the front point toward a high capacity engine. While the engine has been masked in the teaser, we do expected it to be powered by an 830cc V-twin developed in in alliance with Polaris Industries which owns Indian Motorcycles. Expect the engine to be capable of producing 80-90 PS and also compliant with BS-VI emission norms.

Royal Enfield bobber

The all-new Bobber 830 will be make its debut later today at the Milan auto show
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

