Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield raises price of 350-500cc offerings: Report

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of their bikes by upto Rs 1,500. Of course, this is not that much of a price rise and the company has not officially announced it but the report states that dealerships are now retailing the bikes with the updated prices.

Despite being high-torqued mile-munchers Royal Enfield motorcycles have so far been more than reasonably priced making them easier to own. But a report by auto publication, CarandBike suggests the company has raised the price of its bikes by up to Rs 1,500.

While the marginal price increase is unlikely to have any material impact on sales and Royal Enfield has not officially announced it, the report states that dealerships are already retailing at updated prices.

According to the report, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will now be priced at Rs 1.34 lakh. The Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1.53 lakh while the Signals Edition costs Rs 1.63 lakh. Even the Himalayan receives a hike and gets a Rs 1.80 lakh price tag. The 650 twins, on the other hand, retain their original prices of Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, respectively.

Royal Enfield has been updating all its bikes with ABS, a safety feature which will be mandatory on all bikes above 125cc from April this year. This increases production costs and is probably one of the reasons the company has decided to raise the bike prices.

There is also word out on a new Trials edition based on the Bullet 350 and 500. The bike was spotted testing recently and is expected to be launched sometime this year. Now after Street Café, ADV and retro styled bikes, expect a new street scrambler motorcycle from Royal Enfield's stable.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Royal Enfield #Technology

