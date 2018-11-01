App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield prepares for 2018 EICMA teasing a new bobber-styled motorcycle

Shrouded in wraps, the bike in the image doesn’t reveal much. What is evident though, is its styling.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News

Despite the much-awaited launches of the 650 cc Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 on November 14, Royal Enfield does not seem to be slowing down.

The company has announced the unveiling of a new bike on November 6 at this year's Milan Motorcycle Show. The company has even released a new teaser image on their twitter handle.

Shrouded in mystery, the image doesn’t reveal much. What is evident though, is its styling. The new bike seems to sport a look very reminiscent of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. A round headlamp with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a single sprung seat like the Classic range, alloy wheels and a flat handlebar creeps out through the sheet.

Mechanically, nothing can be said yet. The bike could possibly run on the new 650 cc platform that the Interceptor and Continental GT sport but could also be positioned lower with underpinnings from the Classic 350 and 500 series.

We can expect the mysterious bike to come to the Indian market within a year.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

