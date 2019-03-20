Royal Enfield offers optional alloy rims for Classic 350

Rumours about the Royal Enfield 650 bikes getting alloys have been doing the rounds, but it seems like it won't be the twins that get them first. A Classic 350 has been spotted at a dealership with the OEM alloys.

The new rims are expected to be compatible with the entire Classic series from Royal Enfield. The design is very similar to the ones seen on the Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X, however, the alloys will only be offered as accessories and not part of the standard fitment. Royal Enfield will offer these optional extras at a cost of Rs 10,500 including fitting charges.

There are benefits of having alloy rims over wire-spoked wheels. Alloys are lighter and can be fitted with tubeless tyres. Tubeless tyres in turn allow can be repaired easily in case of a puncture. Wire-spoke rims on the other hand are stronger that alloys.

Apart from this, Royal Enfield is also getting ready to launch the Trials 350 and Trials 500 bikes on March 26. The Royal Enfield Trials bikes features a single seat and rear luggage rack along with knobby tyres and an upswept exhaust for better offroading capabilities. Expect the powerplant to be the same as the ones on the Classic bikes with prices probably starting from Rs 1.7 lakh.