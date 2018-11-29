App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird 500X ABS variant at Rs 2.13 lakh

The new safety norms that come in effect from April 2019 state that all bikes above 125cc have to be fitted with an anti-brake lock system (ABS).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Enfield has been updating its entire stable to come with an anti-brake lock system (ABS) and the latest motorcycle to receive the update is the Thunderbird 500X.

The new safety norms that come in effect from April 2019 state that all bikes below 125cc have to be fitted with at least a combi-braking system (CBS) while everything above need to have ABS as standard. All of Royal Enfield's motorcycle fall in the above-125cc range and hence the update.

However, the Thunderbird 500X gets no other changes apart from ABS. It retains the same 499cc single-cylinder that produces 27.5 PS of power and 41.3 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc at front and a 240 mm disc in the rear.

What distinguishes the 500X from the normal Thunderbird is the paint scheme. A bright coloured tank contrasted by blacked-out body gives the 500X an urban look, something that's more appealing to the younger audience that Royal Enfield seems to be targeting with this bike.

The bike also comes with factory fitted alloys and tubeless tyres, both of which are firsts for a Royal Enfield bike.

With the launch of the Thunderbird 500X ABS, the non-ABS variant will probably be discontinued. At a price tag of Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the ABS variant is Rs 14,000 costlier than non-ABS version.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:13 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology

