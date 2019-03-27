Royal Enfield launches their first scramblers, Bullet Trials Works Replica 350 and 500

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Trials badged Bullets, something a lot of us have been waiting for. Like the Bullet, the Trials Works Replicas are available in a 350 and a 500 variant priced at Rs 1.62 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh, respectively.

In terms of appearance, the bikes are fairly similar to the standard Bullet. The Trials borrows the tank and the side panels directly off of the standard bike. Of course, to make the bike more off-road friendly, changes have been made. The front and rear fenders have been shortened and the handlebar is now slightly taller and features a cross-brace.

The suspension too has been made taller adding a little more travel to account for bumps and dips that come while off-roading. The exhaust is upswept now for better water wading capability and the tyres have proper knobbies to help with traction. The rear seat too has been swapped out for a luggage carrier.

What differentiates the Trials from each other and especially from the Classic series is the painted chassis and centre stand. The Trials 350 gets a red painted chassis while the 500 receives a green painted frame.

In terms of mechanicals, however, the bikes use the same engines that are seen on the Classic series. The 346cc single-cylinder produces 20 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and the 499cc single-cylinder churns out 27.5 PS and 41.3 Nm, so no change there. Transmission too is a five-speed gearbox and there is no change in the gearing.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials do not have any direct competition but slot right in between the Classic and the Himalayan in Royal Enfield's stable. Bookings for the bikes have already begun.