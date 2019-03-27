App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield launches their first scramblers, Bullet Trials Works Replica 350 and 500

In terms of appearance, the bikes are fairly similar to the standard Bullet. Of course, to make the bike more off-road friendly, changes have been made

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Trials badged Bullets, something a lot of us have been waiting for. Like the Bullet, the Trials Works Replicas are available in a 350 and a 500 variant priced at Rs 1.62 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh, respectively.

In terms of appearance, the bikes are fairly similar to the standard Bullet. The Trials borrows the tank and the side panels directly off of the standard bike. Of course, to make the bike more off-road friendly, changes have been made. The front and rear fenders have been shortened and the handlebar is now slightly taller and features a cross-brace.

The suspension too has been made taller adding a little more travel to account for bumps and dips that come while off-roading. The exhaust is upswept now for better water wading capability and the tyres have proper knobbies to help with traction. The rear seat too has been swapped out for a luggage carrier.

What differentiates the Trials from each other and especially from the Classic series is the painted chassis and centre stand. The Trials 350 gets a red painted chassis while the 500 receives a green painted frame.

related news

In terms of mechanicals, however, the bikes use the same engines that are seen on the Classic series. The 346cc single-cylinder produces 20 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and the 499cc single-cylinder churns out 27.5 PS and 41.3 Nm, so no change there. Transmission too is a five-speed gearbox and there is no change in the gearing.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials do not have any direct competition but slot right in between the Classic and the Himalayan in Royal Enfield's stable. Bookings for the bikes have already begun.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Royal Enfield Trials #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First ...

Nirav Modi Extradition: CBI Team Likely to Leave for London Today for ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa, Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur's Wi ...

Facebook Shuts Over 2,600 Fake Pages, Groups And Accounts

UGC Bans Distance Learning Degree Programmes in Agriculture

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Act ...

IPL 2019 | Experienced Chennai Super Kings Side is Still Young: Bravo

Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Comp ...

Pakistan Attempted Balakot-like Air Strikes in India but Failed: Repor ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty holds 11,500; Yes ...

Jet Airways shares up 6% as airline set to add more flights in April

Strides Pharma rallies after Macquarie upgrades stock; expect EPS to t ...

This small-cap stock has jumped 110% in one year

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone XS: Clash of ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bolly ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.