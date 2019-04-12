Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 sees a six-month long waiting period

No one would contest the popularity that Royal Enfield enjoys in India. This is apparent when you see the sheer number of RE bikes on the streets. Then came the launch of the 650 twins -- the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Now, even six months after the launch of these bikes, the huge demand has resulted in a four-to-six months waiting period.

Even though demand for the Interceptor 650 is still higher, Continental GT suffers from the same fate. The long waiting period might be a deterrent for slightly impatient customers, but given the sub-Rs 3 lakh price tag, most people are willing to wait.

This can be attributed to the fact that buying a big bike is still extremely expensive in India. Similar capacity bikes sell upwards of Rs 5 lakh on an average. Thanks to Royal Enfield, Indians can enter this segment without burning too big a hole in their wallets.

Inside the price range, the 650 twins compete with lower capacity bikes like the KTM 390 Duke, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR 310. As a refresher, the 650 twins get a 649cc twin-cylinder producing 47 PS of power and 38 Nm of torque. With a 270 degree firing order and a counter-balancer for smoothness, the 650 twins have managed to rid themselves of most of their legacy issues. Transmission is handled by a six-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.