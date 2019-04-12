Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 sees a six-month long waiting period

Both bikes command a waiting period of 4-6 months
No one would contest the popularity that Royal Enfield enjoys in India. This is apparent when you see the sheer number of RE bikes on the streets. Then came the launch of the 650 twins -- the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Now, even six months after the launch of these bikes, the huge demand has resulted in a four-to-six months waiting period.
Even though demand for the Interceptor 650 is still higher, Continental GT suffers from the same fate. The long waiting period might be a deterrent for slightly impatient customers, but given the sub-Rs 3 lakh price tag, most people are willing to wait.
This can be attributed to the fact that buying a big bike is still extremely expensive in India. Similar capacity bikes sell upwards of Rs 5 lakh on an average. Thanks to Royal Enfield, Indians can enter this segment without burning too big a hole in their wallets.