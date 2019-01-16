App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield accessories at 40% discount: Grab your garb now!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

For a limited time only for the Indian customers, Royal Enfield is offering a 40% discount on most of its riding collection. This includes its range of riding gear, apparel as well as merchandise. Those in love of the rugged British-Indian brand, here is how you can deck yourself in Royal Enfield colors.

T-shirts

Royal Enfield has a wide range of stylish yet comfortable t-shirts on sale. These come in a variety of designs, with the signature RE logo prominently present. If you have a 2 or 3-year-old motorcycle, chances are you would get a T-shirt with your model printed on it as well.

Pants

Built to protect the rider’s legs Royal Enfield’s range of durable and stylish pants will definitely add a flare to your ride!

Footwear

Made of tough leather and durable materials, the collection of footwear by Royal Enfield has a range of shoes for all purposes and functions.

Gloves

How would you ride if your hands were injured? Royal Enfield, recognising the needs of its buyers, came up with their own protective gloves. These gloves are tough, durable and stylish.

Helmets
Grand half-faced body; gleaming, vibrant colours and a functional yet easy to use visor. Theres is a good selection of durable and sturdy helmets, at a reasonable price.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #apparel #Auto #Royal Enfield #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.