Role of location intelligence in personalising banking services

Banks are constantly on the lookout for ways to augment customer experience and transform banking experience for their users. After all, excellent customer satisfaction is the key to retain customer base and stave off competition.

Location-based intelligence is emerging as a great enabler for banks to understand how they can better optimise their banking operations, assist customers in finding the closest branch or ATM outlet, or even for product planning in specific regions. This was outlined by Chirag Chutani, Growth and Product Strategy, MapmyIndia at the 7th NBFC 100 Tech Summit in Chennai.

Banks in general have been investing on various technologies for improving customer experience, delivering last mile services, enabling secure transactions, building new financial products, simplifying the compliance requirements or simply bringing any kind of efficiency in the financial service domain. According to Chutani, adding a location component to services makes a big difference-- starting with something as innocuous as address verification to complex analysis like spending patterns based on frequent purchases. These offer invaluable customer insights, which can be used for fulfilling their current or imminent needs.

Digital map companies like MapMyIndia, Google Maps and SatGuide can help financial companies to mitigate risk when it comes to digital lending by using location intelligence. It has over 18 million point of interest spread across 300 categories in varied API stacks. This data also has graphics in the form of photos, which means a BFSI company can visualise how a mom and pop store in a tier-3 city appears in real-time and optimal ways to reach there.

This data comprises all geographical boundaries, down to the taluka level. The base layer of data supports query platforms, which operates parallel to an IoT platform. The two are used for building standard point solutions to solve the needs of a BFSI client and can be connected to their CRM across any digital platform.

Coming to how these location mapping can help BFSI companies, Chutani gave the instance of an urban consumer. Imagine a student based in Nashik, who moves to Mumbai for work, has his office in Worli and resides in Andheri and uses an ATM close to his home. He might need loans or overdraft facility as his goals increase, which can be understood from the destinations on his map.

“This information can be obtained through software development kits installed in the user’s smartphone and are used to develop insights that are relevant for the customer’s needs,” he said. “This can be explored to give the customer a personalised experience wherever he goes.” He added that this can be leveraged to give directions to the customer to the nearest retail store.

An Accenture survey showed that more than 50% of respondents want their banks to proactively recommend banking products and services and such offers would increase their loyalty to the bank. Chutani agreed and stated that location-based marketing campaigns can also be provided to increase the chances of success. More importantly, based on the prevalent areas, spending patterns, the information can be used to do risk profiling, he explained.

Interestingly, fraudulent transactions can also be captured. For instance, if a debit card is swiped from a particular location, but the customer’s phone is miles away from there, it indicates some discrepancy. This particular transaction can be proactively flagged and shared with the customer for verification.

By analysing location information and marrying it with business data, BFSI companies can make more informed decisions while determining the rollout of customer-centric products and strategies. In addition to improving the quality of their customer engagement, it will also help them understand about inefficiencies in their banking networks, for e.g. ATMs that is rarely visited and can be closed. In short, location intelligence can help simply banking operations for banks as well their customers, with just one click.