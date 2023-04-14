Rocksteady Studios delays Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to February 2024

Rocksteady Studios has announced that it will delay its upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to February 2024. The game was scheduled to be released on May 26, 2023.

The studio put out a statement on Twitter where it said that it has, “made the tough but necessary decision” to delay the game and iron out all the bugs for a smooth experience for players on launch.

The gameplay reveals for the title last month, were met with backlash from fans who said they did not want another live-service looter-shooter with a paid battle pass like Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers.

They also complained about the characters you play using generic guns. Considering you get to play as Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn and King Shark, it was a little odd to see them all just use guns without any unique moves or abilities.

The presence of always online functionality, cosmetics and other mechanics that you would commonly associate with paid microtransactions also earned the game ire.

While gaming fans are hopeful that Rocksteady will make a few changes now that the game is delayed, games journalist Jason Schreier believes is not enough time to overhaul and make changes to a nine-year-long development cycle. Rocksteady's last game, Batman: Arkham Knight was released in 2015.

Moneycontrol News