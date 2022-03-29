Rockstar's GTA+ service for GTA Online leave fans fuming

(Image Courtesy: Rockstar)

Rockstar Games have announced a monthly subscription service for GTA Online that gives players on the Xbox Series X | S and the PlayStation 5 access to perks, in-game currency, cosmetics, upgrades and rewards.



Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.

A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1Wpic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

The service called GTA+, will be available starting March 29, priced at $5.99 (Approx. Rs. 450) per month.

Originally launched in 2013 as part of GTA V, GTA Online has been recently spun off into its own standalone title for the next generation consoles. Rockstar released next generation versions of both GTA Online and GTA V in March, this year.

Also Read: Classic GTA trilogy available again, Rockstar apologises for remasters

Rockstar said that players will receive month one bonuses from March 29 to April 27, which includes $500,000 of in-game currency in Maze bank, LS Car meet memberships, paints and decals for their cars in the shop, access to more prizes for races and more.

Subscribers will receive a new set of bonuses each month, including pre-loaded GTA+ Shark Cards that give bonus cash rewards starting from $3 of in-game currency and up. You would also require a PS Plus subscription since that is required to play online on Sony consoles.

Fans seem to less than pleased at the announcement. Some of them resented Rockstar for the fact that the company was still finding new ways to make people pay for an eight-year old game.

To be fair, fans also point out that GTA+ is optional and there are tons of ways to make money in GTA Online without the subscription but newer players will find it hard without a proper guide.

Also Read: EU agrees on landmark bill that takes aim at Big Tech

Players are also worried that this means Rockstar may lock exclusive content behind the service in the future which will only be seen on Microsoft and Sony's consoles and not the PC version of the game. This could mean early access to new DLC, with many pointing out that there were already certain items being offered early to subscribing players.

While Rockstar has not officially announced anything other than the month one bonuses, their recent track record with the series has been less than inspiring.