Rockstar Games' holiday sale can net you up to 70% off on its titles

Rockstar Games is running a holiday sale on their online store till January 5, 2022. All of the company's games are available at 50% to 70% off during the sale.

The Premium Edition of Grand Theft Auto V for the PC is available at Rs 1,250 and the Complete Edition of Grand Theft Auto IV for PC is being sold for Rs 498.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Rs 1,696 for the PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles. The cult hit Bully is available for Rs 437 on the PC and the PC version of Max Payne 3 is on sale for Rs 581.

Besides this, the recently released and the very unfinished Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for Rs 3,996 with a 20% discount. To make the deal a little bit more palatable, Rockstar will offer you a discount on your next purchase if you buy the trilogy, and throw an extra game for free.

You can choose between GTA V, GTA IV, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, Bully or just choose between Shark Cards or Gold Bars for use in GTA Online.

The remasters of the classic GTA titles have not been received well, and suffer from a multitude of problems. Rockstar has promised fixes and updates for the game but that will take some time.

