MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Rockstar Games' holiday sale can net you up to 70% off on its titles

The sale will last till January 5 next year and offers 40% off on apparel and accessories as well

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

(Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is running a holiday sale on their online store till January 5, 2022. All of the company's games are available at 50% to 70% off during the sale.

The Premium Edition of Grand Theft Auto V for the PC is available at Rs 1,250 and the Complete Edition of Grand Theft Auto IV for PC is being sold for Rs 498.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Rs 1,696 for the PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles. The cult hit Bully is available for Rs 437 on the PC and the PC version of Max Payne 3 is on sale for Rs 581.

Also Read: Rockstar's GTA trilogy remaster fails to impress fans

Besides this, the recently released and the very unfinished Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for Rs 3,996 with a 20% discount. To make the deal a little bit more palatable, Rockstar will offer you a discount on your next purchase if you buy the trilogy, and throw an extra game for free.

Close

Related stories

You can choose between GTA V, GTA IV, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, Bully or just choose between Shark Cards or Gold Bars for use in GTA Online.

The remasters of the classic GTA titles have not been received well, and suffer from a multitude of problems. Rockstar has promised fixes and updates for the game but that will take some time.

Also Read: Classic GTA trilogy available again, Rockstar apologises for remasters

Besides games, Rockstar is also offering 40% off on gear, apparel and accessories. You can shop the sale, here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Grand Theft Auto #GTA #Rockstar Games #Rockstar Launcher #Rockstar Store
first published: Dec 22, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.