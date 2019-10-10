Ripple to bring Blockchain Technology to Finastra’s banking customers

Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for global payments, and Finastra have teamed up to offer Ripple’s blockchain technology through Finastra’s payments solutions to support fast cross-border payments.

As part of the collaboration, Finastra’s customers will be able to connect and transact with RippleNet partners - more than 200 financial institutions worldwide - and in turn, partners can access Finastra’s vast global footprint. Users will also be able to send international payments with end-to-end tracking and visibility into fees, delivery time and status.

Finastra’s hundreds of customers will have access to RippleNet, Ripple’s global blockchain payments network, to provide faster, cheaper and more reliable payments.