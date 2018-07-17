RIP Yahoo Messenger! Iconic messaging service shuts down today after 20 years

Web service provider Yahoo will pull the plug on its messenger services on Tuesday after a 20-year run.

Verizon the parent company of Yahoo since 2017, did not provide its users with an explanation. Yahoo Messenger users will now be directed to invite-based Yahoo Squirrel service. Testing of Yahoo Squirrel was done last month and it will soon be available for users, reports suggest.

The messenger server will remain active for another six months so users can download their chat histories. The company also stated that Yahoo IDs will remain the same for other services like Mail, fantasy sports etc.

Since its inception in 1998, Yahoo Messenger which was originally known as Yahoo Pager offered its users a variety of one-of-a-kind services ranging from free chat rooms to sharing add-ons like music, files with 2GB capacity and emoticons. The messenger app changed the landscape of communication.

However, as competition grew with apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat continually capturing the market, the userbase of Yahoo Messenger steadily declined.

After losing a majority of their steady userbase, in 2009, Yahoo Messenger also found a niche within oil and commodity traders, as the messenger service was free and easy to use.