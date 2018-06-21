Revamped Volvo S60 Sedan unveiled internationally, to rival Mercedes C-Class

Luxury carmaker, Volvo Cars has unveiled its third gen S60 Sedan at Charleston, South Carolina to rival the likes of Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3 series. The design language is similar to Volvo's newer cars which basically mean all Volvo cars now look the same. But that may not be a bad thing.

The front grille and Thor's hammer headlight is typical Volvo and the LED DRLs are now placed closer to the grille. The bonnet, bumpers and bodywork see a bit more fluidity albeit a little aggressive pointing out the car's sportier bend. The interiors too get the same layout as all of Volvo's cars – a three-spoke steering wheel, an all-digital instrument cluster and a wood/aluminium trim. The vertically placed 9-inch touchscreen gets Volvo's Sensus infotainment system and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Volvo S60 is the only car in the Swedish carmaker's line-up that comes without a diesel engine. The car comes with four engine options. Its T5 engine is the first option with an output of 250 PS and will only be a front-wheel drive (FWD). Next is the T6 with all-wheel drive (AWD) that produces 316 PS of power.

Two other engines are the turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid T6 Twin Engine and T8 Twin Engine. Both engines will feature AWD and will produce 340 PS and 400 PS of power, respectively.

Then there is the T8 Polestar Engineered for the more enthusiastic of customers. This variant will have an engine that produces 415 PS of power and 670 Nm of torque and offers upgrades to wheels, brakes and suspension.

The Volvo S60 Sedan will include complete safety features of the Swedish brand such as lane departure alert, emergency braking, optional cross traffic alert and Pilot Assist. Volvo Car's Pilot Assist supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking up to 130 km/h.