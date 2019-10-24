Retail Banks must change to stay relevant: BCG Report

With customer behaviors changing across multiple dimensions and challengers such as digital giants, fintechs, and neobanks vying for market share, traditional retail banks must act now or lose out later in their quest for growth, according to a new report 'Global Retail Banking 2019: The Race for Relevance and Scale' by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, the latest in a series of annual BCG studies of the retail banking sector, provides a comprehensive look at the industry, exploring topics such as the industry’s changing structure, its overall direction, the battle among banks and newer market entrants for customer relevance and scale, and the strategic business model options for incumbent banks. The study also offers action steps for banks embarking on new competitive paths.

“Customer behaviors are shifting, sometimes dramatically, led by those who want seamless digital banking capabilities embedded in their daily lives,” said Sam Stewart, a Sydney-based BCG partner, co-author of the report, and global leader of the firm’s retail banking segment. “The combination of these expectations and technology-enabled solutions will eventually erode banks’ traditional advantages, so they need to take action now.”

The Future Is Stacked. According to the report, retail banking is experiencing a strong pull away from vertical integration toward a platform-based or “stacked” industry structure. For incumbent banks, the shift to a stacked structure will undermine the advantages of integrated value chains as differing economies of scale—by layer of the banking stack—drive the emergence of new business models.

Where Retail Banking Is Going. The report says that while there is a clear trend toward more digital engagement, human interactions clearly still matter to many customers. Indeed, since financial decisions can be complex, high value, and emotionally important, many banking customers still value face-to-face advice from knowledgeable experts. This means that branches will remain an important channel, particularly in some geographic areas, but will play a fundamentally different role in the evolving omnichannel universe. At the same time, other innovative means of interaction (such as video or web chat) are being explored.

“The challenge for incumbents,” said Thorsten Brackert, a Frankfurt-based BCG partner and co-author of the report, “is to transform the traditional relationship model into the digital world while continuing to build trust and credibility—and while also finding new ways to interact virtually with customers and maintain their loyalty.”

According to the report, retail banking revenues globally are expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent through 2025, to reach nearly USD 2.9 trillion. Emerging markets will lead this expansion.