App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retail Banks must change to stay relevant: BCG Report

According to the report, retail banking is experiencing a strong pull away from vertical integration toward a platform-based or “stacked” industry structure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With customer behaviors changing across multiple dimensions and challengers such as digital giants, fintechs, and neobanks vying for market share, traditional retail banks must act now or lose out later in their quest for growth, according to a new report 'Global Retail Banking 2019: The Race for Relevance and Scale' by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, the latest in a series of annual BCG studies of the retail banking sector, provides a comprehensive look at the industry, exploring topics such as the industry’s changing structure, its overall direction, the battle among banks and newer market entrants for customer relevance and scale, and the strategic business model options for incumbent banks. The study also offers action steps for banks embarking on new competitive paths.

“Customer behaviors are shifting, sometimes dramatically, led by those who want seamless digital banking capabilities embedded in their daily lives,” said Sam Stewart, a Sydney-based BCG partner, co-author of the report, and global leader of the firm’s retail banking segment. “The combination of these expectations and technology-enabled solutions will eventually erode banks’ traditional advantages, so they need to take action now.”

Close

The Future Is Stacked. According to the report, retail banking is experiencing a strong pull away from vertical integration toward a platform-based or “stacked” industry structure. For incumbent banks, the shift to a stacked structure will undermine the advantages of integrated value chains as differing economies of scale—by layer of the banking stack—drive the emergence of new business models.

related news

Where Retail Banking Is Going. The report says that while there is a clear trend toward more digital engagement, human interactions clearly still matter to many customers. Indeed, since financial decisions can be complex, high value, and emotionally important, many banking customers still value face-to-face advice from knowledgeable experts. This means that branches will remain an important channel, particularly in some geographic areas, but will play a fundamentally different role in the evolving omnichannel universe. At the same time, other innovative means of interaction (such as video or web chat) are being explored.

“The challenge for incumbents,” said Thorsten Brackert, a Frankfurt-based BCG partner and co-author of the report, “is to transform the traditional relationship model into the digital world while continuing to build trust and credibility—and while also finding new ways to interact virtually with customers and maintain their loyalty.”

According to the report, retail banking revenues globally are expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent through 2025, to reach nearly USD 2.9 trillion. Emerging markets will lead this expansion.

The report says that banks should start their adaptation by assessing their own position versus current and emerging competitors, evaluating the business model options, and prioritizing investments to pursue their chosen path.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.