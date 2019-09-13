Resulticks to enable UTI Mutual Funds' omnichannel customer engagement initiatives

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF) has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer engagement.

With a pan-India presence and an extensive portfolio that addresses the diverse needs of investors, UTI MF aims to empower both its customer and agent ecosystems through a unified communication strategy.

As a real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider, Resulticks will service these objectives to improve operational efficiency and deliver top-line growth for businesses.

Gaurav Suri, Head of Marketing, UTI Asset Management Company said, "Continuous and consistent experience is key to customer engagement. We want to recognize every individual in context and keep them at the centre of every interaction, regardless of touchpoint. Together with Resulticks, we look forward to delight our customers with seamless journeys that will form the foundation of lasting relationships."

Within eight weeks of coming on board, Resulticks worked with UTI MF to complete the initial implementation, data integration and commencement of communications across more than three channels.

By the year-end, the next phase of roll-out will take place covering additional channels and AI-powered, automated campaigns.

Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, said “The cornerstone of all our engagements has been about facilitating individualized interactions with diverse audience that in turn fuel the organization’s growth through a data-driven, outcomes-based strategy. Resulticks’ AI-powered, real-time communication capabilities and our team of experts and technologists make us ready to meet these needs.”

Resulticks uses AI and just-in-time analytics to help BFSI companies maximize the performance of carefully constructed target lists through high-impact omnichannel campaigns.

From target list creation to customer journey mapping, the solution provider can automatically curate an ongoing campaign based on past campaigns, detailed benchmarking, deep audience insights, and machine learning for better impact.

With a mix of campaign types, creation tools, and channel line-up, BFSI companies can orchestrate user journeys along pre-designated channel sets. They can also leverage multi-dimension campaigns to switch channels dynamically based on each user’s responses and propensities at various stages of the journey.