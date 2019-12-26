Report claims Samsung may launch Galaxy S11 series as Galaxy S20 series

Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation of Galaxy S series flagships in February 2020. The South Korean giant is expected to name the Galaxy S10 series successor as the Galaxy S11 series but as per a new report that might not be the case this time around.

There are speculations that Samsung may christen the upcoming Galaxy S smartphones as the Galaxy S20 series.



Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

Tipster IceUniverse has revealed that Samsung might launch the new Galaxy S series smartphones under the Galaxy S20 branding. Under the newly-named series, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20e in February 2020. The company has been following a similar approach with its Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series smartphones.

Less than three months before the rumoured official launch month, it is hard to confirm the rebranded naming scheme.

Other than the naming, several reports are revealing a bunch of specifications and features of the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung is expected to launch five new smartphones under the Galaxy S11 series. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S11e (or Galaxy S20e), Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20) and the Galaxy S11+ (or the Galaxy S20+).

Amongst the three, the smallest variant, which is most likely to be launched as Galaxy S11e, will have a screen size between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch. The premium models, namely the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus, will feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch 120Hz refresh rate displays.

The S11e and Galaxy S11 would be compatible with LTE and 5G network. The ‘Plus’ model, on the other hand, will only support the 5G network.

We’ve already seen the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+ render images that give a rough idea about the rumoured design and specifications. The render images also reveal the camera setup on the three Galaxy S11 smartphones.

The Galaxy S11 series is rumoured to support 5x optical telephoto capabilities with a 48MP primary sensor. Samsung is said to be working on a periscope lens for the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy S11+, aka Galaxy S20+, is said to feature a custom 108MP Bright HM1 sensor, which would be different from the one found on the Mi Note 10 series.