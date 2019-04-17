Renault unveils Kwid-based City K-ZE electric hatchback at Shanghai Auto Show

Renault has just unveiled the City K-ZE hatchback at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Essentially a Renault Kwid, the City K-ZE looks exactly like the Kwid but gets a few styling differences and of course, an all-electric drivetrain.

The new electric hatchback is built on the same CMF-A platform as the Indian Kwid. The City gets a 33 kW electric motor capable of producing 120 Nm of peak torque and a total range of 240 km.

Using a fast charger, the car can be charged up to 80 percent of battery capacity in an hour, but will take 4 hours to charge in the normal charging mode. However, the car can be charged using a 220 V domestic plug.

In terms of styling, the City retains the silhouette of the Kwid, but with a few differences. The grille has been changed and LED DRL's now take front stage with the main headlamp unit set closer to the bumper. Over to the side, a new set of alloys have taken over and the rear may get a set of LED tail lights too. Bumpers too have been restyled to set the City K-ZE apart.

The interiors have some minor changes too. While most of it feels familiar, the instrument cluster uses a different colour scheme. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets a lot of tech too such as 4G Wifi, voice recognition and online entertainment.

The Renault City K-ZE is expected to hit European markets in 2021 but there is no official word about its India launch.