Renault India launches facelifted Duster at Rs 7.99 lakh

The facelifted Renault Duster has been launched in India priced at Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Being a facelift, the car gets cosmetic upgrades, while mechanicals and engine options still remain the same.

Renault India's dealerships have already started accepting bookings, while deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

The 2019 Duster gets a bold new look thanks to revised headlamps, a new grille fully finished in chrome and a higher, more muscular bonnet. The front and rear bumpers are reworked too and it features new skid plates at both the front and back. The boot-lid, too, sees changes with a little bit of plastic cladding.

While the dimensions of the car remain the same, there are changes inside the cabin too. The Duster gets a new steering wheel, an infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, AC vents with better cooling capabilities, chrome finishes and a faux aluminium trim.

Standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist. The 2019 Duster still gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder churning out 106 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque.

Drivetrain options include a five-speed manual and six-step CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel gets two states of tune. While the higher powered motor gets an option between two transmission options, the lowered powered car is only available with a manual gearbox.