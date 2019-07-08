App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault India launches facelifted Duster at Rs 7.99 lakh

Renault India dealerships have already started accepting bookings while deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The facelifted Renault Duster has been launched in India priced at Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Being a facelift, the car gets cosmetic upgrades, while mechanicals and engine options still remain the same.

Renault India's dealerships have already started accepting bookings, while deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

The 2019 Duster gets a bold new look thanks to revised headlamps, a new grille fully finished in chrome and a higher, more muscular bonnet. The front and rear bumpers are reworked too and it features new skid plates at both the front and back. The boot-lid, too, sees changes with a little bit of plastic cladding.

Close

While the dimensions of the car remain the same, there are changes inside the cabin too. The Duster gets a new steering wheel, an infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, AC vents with better cooling capabilities, chrome finishes and a faux aluminium trim.

related news

Standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist. The 2019 Duster still gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder churning out 106 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque.

Drivetrain options include a five-speed manual and six-step CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel gets two states of tune. While the higher powered motor gets an option between two transmission options, the lowered powered car is only available with a manual gearbox.

The 2019 Renault Duster also gets two new paint schemes. The SUV goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Nissan Kicks.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Auto #Renault Duster #Renault India #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.