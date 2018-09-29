Remember these gadgets from the past? The latest generation of kids don't know of their existence

Technology has evolved at an exponential pace since the internet was first made available to the general public in the form of the World Wide Web in 1990. Brick-like cell phones in their earliest avatars in 80s have given way to the sleek tablets and smartphones of today. Developers are forced to work with tighter and tighter deadlines so that companies do not become irrelevant in the self-perpetuating phenomenon of obsolescence. It comes as no wonder that the children have no idea of the technology of the past, as according to a recent You Gov study that was conducted on 2,000 children. Here are few gadgets of the past that the latest generation have no memory of. (Image: Reuters)