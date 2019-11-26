App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance’s Haptik ropes in Box.com exec as VP of Engineering

Ever since the strategic transaction with Reliance Industries, Haptik has been growing the team through acquisitions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Haptik, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and one of the conversational AI platforms, announced that Saumil Shah has joined the company as the Vice President of Engineering. Shah, who was most recently at Box.com, will join the executive leadership team of Haptik to run end to end engineering and product delivery. He will report directly to Co-Founder & CTO Swapan Rajdev and be based in the company’s headquarters in Mumbai.

In his last role, he spent more than 6 years at Box.com, one of the world’s leading cloud storage and management companies. Having initially joined as a Software Engineer, he rose through the ranks to eventually launch and manage a 50+ team responsible for building Box productivity tools and managing quality engineering.

“Saumil’s track record for developing innovative products at scale, seen in his extensive work at Box and Zynga, combined with his deep understanding of technology, makes him an excellent addition to our executive team,” said Rajdev. “His enterprise software perspective will complement our AI product suite to ensure continued innovation and leadership.”

Close

Ever since the strategic transaction with Reliance Industries in April, Haptik has been growing the team organically and through acquisitions. The team is now 160 people, double from what it was at the start of 2019. This includes the acquisitions of Convrg, a Los Angeles based chatbot startup, and Buzzo, a Mumbai based conversational commerce platform.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

