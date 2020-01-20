Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea & Airtel annual prepaid plans: Here's how they stack up

In late 2019, major Indian telecom operators made several changes to their prepaid plans. The new list includes long-term annual plans that offer unlimited data and calling along with some complimentary services. Here are the various annual packs offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Reliance Jio’s annual plan, priced at Rs 2020, offers 1.5GB data daily, or 547.5GB data for 365 days. The prepaid plan offers off-net voice calls up to 12,000 minutes and unlimited voice calls through VoIP. Jio-to-Jio off-net calls would be free during pack duration. Customers can also send 100 SMS every day. The 2020 Happy New Year Plan is a discounted version of the Rs 2,199 plan.

The Rs 1,299 Reliance Jio plan offers 24GB data for 365 days. The pack also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 3,600 SMS. Like the Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year, the Rs 1,299 plan also offers off-net voice calls up to 12,000 minutes and unlimited voice calls through VoIP. Jio-to-Jio off-net calls would be free during the pack duration.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 2,399 plan offers 1.5GB and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers unlimited off-net/on-net calls with complimentary access to Vodafone Play (worth Rs 499) and Zee5 (worth Rs 999).

For Rs 1,499, Vodafone-Idea users will receive 24GB 4G data and 3,600 SMS. The plan would be active for 365 days. Users can also avail complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play (worth Rs 499) and Zee5 (worth Rs 999).



