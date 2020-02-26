Reliance Jio prepaid plans | Jio offers Rs 49 & Rs 69 recharge options to Jio phone users

Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans --Rs 49 and Rs 69 -- for Jio phone users, which come with a validity of 14 days.

The Rs 69 prepaid plan offers 0.5GB high-speed data every day for 14 days. On exhausting the ceiling limit, the speed reduces to 64Kbps. The affordable plan offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 250 minutes worth of talktime to other telecom operators, 25 SMS messages and access to all Jio apps.

Under the Rs 49 plan, Jio phone can avail 2GB of total data for 14 days. Like the Rs 69 Reliance Jio prepaid plan, this plan also offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 250 minutes talk-time for Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 25 SMS messages and access to all Jio apps. This plan has been reviewed with more data, but for a shorter validity period.

Reliance Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users can activate the Rs 49 and Rs 69 plan on the company's website -- MyJio app -- or via other recharge portals.

