Reliance Jio offers 1GB 4G data free on purchase of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates

As part of its two-year anniversary celebrations, Reliance Jio is offering 1GB 4G data free to users buying Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. To avail this offer called ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk, the wrapper that gives’ the user simply needs to scan a barcode on the wrapper of the chocolate.

Jio subscribers can visit the MyJio app for details of the offer valid up to September 30, 2018. A banner on the app directs users to a page that has the ‘Participate Now’ tab where they need to allow the app to access the phone's camera. Subscribers can use the camera to scan the empty wrapper.

Interestingly, the offer is available on the cheapest Rs 5 Dairy Milk chocolate as well. Once the wrapper is scanned the promised 1GB data gets credited to your Jio account within 7-8 working days. Jio also allows users to transfer the data to other users.

The 1GB offer is available on following Dairy Milk chocolates:-

- Cadbury Dairy Milk worth Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 40, and Rs 100- Cadbury Dairy Milk Roast Almond worth Rs 40- Cadbury Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs 40- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut worth Rs 40 and Rs 80

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs 35.

According to the terms and conditions a wrapper can be scanned to redeem the data only once. Also, any Jio account cannot avail the offer more than once.

Commercially launched on September 5, 2016, Reliance Jio is a national level data network operator with services including telephone services and wireless data over 4G VoLTE network. Since inception, the Mukesh Ambani-owned firm has successfully on-boarded about 215 million consumers and broke several records.