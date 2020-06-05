App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio offer with Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription coming soon

A Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers users the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6 am every day. Other than that, users also get Disney+ content and exclusive Hotstar specials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio has teased a new bundle offer under which Jio users will access the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. 

The company has uploaded a teaser poster on its website confirming the bundle offer. The website currently does not specify under which plan the subscription be bundled. The availability details, too, have not been disclosed.

Jio has previously offered Hotstar Premium to its users. This will be the first time the company will bundle Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which costs Rs 399 a year.

Close

A Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers users the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6 am every day. Other than that, users also get Disney+ content and exclusive Hotstar specials.

related news

The Jio Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer comes days after Airtel launched a similar pack. Under the Airtel offer, a Rs 401 recharge will grant users 3GB of 4G data daily for 28 days bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Jio, too, has launched several bundled plans in the recent times and could add the Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription to any of its newly-launched plans. The company recently announced new monthly work-from-home plans and an annual Rs 2,399 plan, which offers 2GB data daily for 365 days.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #disney+ hotstar #Reliance #reliance jio

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A new playbook: These 5 unknown athletic competitions whose profiles are growing during the coronavirus outbreak

A new playbook: These 5 unknown athletic competitions whose profiles are growing during the coronavirus outbreak

Delhi HC declines to interfere with Centre's order setting max and minimum limits on airfares till August 24

Delhi HC declines to interfere with Centre's order setting max and minimum limits on airfares till August 24

Coronavirus pandemic | Reopening of religious places: Here's all you need to know

Coronavirus pandemic | Reopening of religious places: Here's all you need to know

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.