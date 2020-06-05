Reliance Jio offer with Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription coming soon

Reliance Jio has teased a new bundle offer under which Jio users will access the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

The company has uploaded a teaser poster on its website confirming the bundle offer. The website currently does not specify under which plan the subscription be bundled. The availability details, too, have not been disclosed.

Jio has previously offered Hotstar Premium to its users. This will be the first time the company will bundle Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which costs Rs 399 a year.

A Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers users the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6 am every day. Other than that, users also get Disney+ content and exclusive Hotstar specials.

The Jio Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer comes days after Airtel launched a similar pack. Under the Airtel offer, a Rs 401 recharge will grant users 3GB of 4G data daily for 28 days bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Jio, too, has launched several bundled plans in the recent times and could add the Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription to any of its newly-launched plans. The company recently announced new monthly work-from-home plans and an annual Rs 2,399 plan, which offers 2GB data daily for 365 days.