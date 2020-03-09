Reliance Jio introduces new Rs 4,999 annual prepaid plan: Everything you need to know

After its recent announcement of the Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has introduced yet another long-term plan for its subscribers.

The new long-term tariff plan is priced at Rs 4,999 and is the third prepaid plan from the telco to offer validity for nearly a year. Since Jio considers 28 days as a monthly plan, its annual plans are usually valid for 336 days. However, the new plan is valid for 360 days, which makes it beneficial for long-term users.

Under the new plan, users will get 350GB of 4G data, which is offered through the validity period without a daily-cap. However, if the user exhausts the 350GB data before 360 days, his data speed will drop to 64Kbps thereafter.

Apart from data benefits, users who opt for this plan will also get 12,000 minutes of free calls from Jio to non-Jio networks and 100 SMS messages per day. Other benefits include unlimited calling between Jio networks and a free subscription to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and other Jio applications.

The Rs 4,999 annual prepaid plan isn’t the only offering from the telecom operator. Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 2,121 plan that offers a validity of 336 days and offers 504GB data (capped at 1.5GB per day). Other benefits of the Rs 2,121 prepaid plan are the same as the new Rs 4,999 plan.

Jio’s other long-term plan will set you back Rs 1,299 and also offers a 336 days validity. However, under this plan, users will only receive 24GB data for the duration of the plan. If exhausted before 336 days, users will only receive 64Kbps data speed.