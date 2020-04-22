App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: A look at how Jio has been increasing audience reach in India

India is home to some of Facebook’s most thriving communities on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Facebook will invest Rs Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms, and the two companies announced the signing of a binding agreement on the morning of April 22.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, brings together Jio’s leading digital apps, digital ecosystems and India’s high-speed connectivity platform under one umbrella.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which provides connectivity platforms to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

Close

As one of the largest countries in the world, India is home to some of Facebook’s most thriving communities on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

related news

According to data by Statista, India is the leading country globally in terms of user base for Facebook. There are as many as 260 million Indians that use Facebook as of January, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size.

The US follows India at distant second position as the country has 180 million Facebook users.

Plus, Facebook-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, too has a strong user base in India. Out of two billion users all over the world, the largest market for the platform in terms of users is India.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, at a press conference in 2019, revealed the user stats for Facebook, according to which WhatsApp in India had over 400 million users, making India its biggest market.

In the last five years, more than 560 million people in India have gained access to the internet.

The Facebook-Jio deal will enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India.

Amid all businesses the focus will be especially on India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector.

Plus, the partnership between the two digital giants assumes special significance for India in the current situation when not just the country but businesses across the globe have been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Digitalisation has become more important than ever and Indians have realized it after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

In the post-COVID-19 era, comprehensive digitalisation will be an absolute necessity for revitalisation of the Indian economy.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Facebook Jio deal #Technology

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.