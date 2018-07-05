App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance JioPhone to have WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube

Reliance Industries had announced the JioPhone at 40th AGM of the company last year at an effective price of Rs 0. The phone was launched in August 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JioPhone, the first-generation basic feature phone from Reliance Industries-owned telecom company - Reliance Jio - will now have WhatsApp, and YouTube access as well.

The phone which runs on Jio KaiOS, a web-based operating system, already has a Facebook app since February.

At the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, the company announced the introduction of the two of the world’s most popular internet services.

Reliance Industries had announced the JioPhone at 40th AGM of the company last year at an effective price of Rs 0. The phone was launched in August 2017.

related news

A customer has to deposit Rs 1500 while purchasing the phone which is refunded to him or her after three years.

The phone is a basic feature phone but is 100% 4G compatible and supports 22 major languages.

The phone features a 2.4 QVGA display along with an alphanumeric keypad. The phone supports a micro SD card slot and comes pre-loaded with JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

The JioPhone lets users watch their favourite TV content, Live TV, movies, educational programs and mirror their phone on their TV screen.

This is made possible through JioPhone TV cable, an affordable cable, which specifically connects the phone to not only a smart TV, but an old CRT TV as well.

Among others features, the phone has torch light, FM radio etc.

The phone can be operated on your voice command and one can use the keyboard even while speaking to the phone.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Business #JioPhone #reliance jio #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.