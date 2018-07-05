Reliance JioPhone to have WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube

JioPhone, the first-generation basic feature phone from Reliance Industries-owned telecom company - Reliance Jio - will now have WhatsApp, and YouTube access as well.

The phone which runs on Jio KaiOS, a web-based operating system, already has a Facebook app since February.

At the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, the company announced the introduction of the two of the world’s most popular internet services.



We have more than 25 million #JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM

— Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018

Reliance Industries had announced the JioPhone at 40AGM of the company last year at an effective price of Rs 0. The phone was launched in August 2017.

A customer has to deposit Rs 1500 while purchasing the phone which is refunded to him or her after three years.

The phone is a basic feature phone but is 100% 4G compatible and supports 22 major languages.

The phone features a 2.4 QVGA display along with an alphanumeric keypad. The phone supports a micro SD card slot and comes pre-loaded with JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

The JioPhone lets users watch their favourite TV content, Live TV, movies, educational programs and mirror their phone on their TV screen.

This is made possible through JioPhone TV cable, an affordable cable, which specifically connects the phone to not only a smart TV, but an old CRT TV as well.

Among others features, the phone has torch light, FM radio etc.

The phone can be operated on your voice command and one can use the keyboard even while speaking to the phone.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.