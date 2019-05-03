Regulatory sandbox for fintechs: Why India looks to follow suit

Saptarishi Ghosh

Keywords – RBI, Regulatory sandbox, FCA, Financial Conduct Authority, Monitory Authority of Singapore, MAS, Fintech, Fintech innovation, regulation.

Many governments around the world have already started understanding the importance of fintech and have already implemented programs and regulations that help fintech companies in coming forward. One of the major setbacks faced by fintechs around the world, and in India, is that the financial regulatory norms that comes in the financial sector generally tend to hinder their rate of growth and progress.

This is where the Reserve Bank of India’s draft of ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’ is expected to play a big role. The proposed sandbox will likely allow fintech companies to test their product and services in the market freely without the interference of much regulations to them. The ability to test products and services in a controlled manner will not only helping them check product viability but will also help them identify flaws early on and fine tune their offerings.

Many fintechs in India believe that the regulatory sandbox is a step in the right direction and an excellent opportunity for the fintech community who can think of product or services for the future and visualize business models that can transform the financial services industry.

“The ability to test products and services in a controlled manner will not only help them check product viability but also help identify flaws early on and fine tune their offerings” says Sanjay Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, AYE Finance.

Around the world there has been many successful cases of the launch of regulatory sandboxes. UK’s FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), for instance, was launched in 2016 and has been lauded by many for its success. Since its introduction, many regulators around the global have come forward to adopt similar models.

Monitory Authority of Singapore (MAS) is often pointed out as another successful model, says Sharma. “It is proven that regulatory sandboxes introduced by UK FCA and MAS have helped in driving innovation in the fintechs. While there have been about 90 acceptances by FCA, MAS has progressed towards express sandbox,” he adds.

In the Netherlands, the Authority for the Financial Market (AFM) and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) have been running a regulatory sandbox since 2016. The Central Bank of Ireland announced plans earlier in 2018 to launch a fintech innovation hub. Lithuania, in Europe, is also looking to introduce a blockchain sandbox this year, in an attempt to become the first ever country to offer the ability to create virtual companies on a blockchain.

APAC is in fact at the forefront of fintech innovations today and has been actively introducing sandbox models.

In the past four years, eight APAC jurisdictions - Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand - have implemented regulatory sandboxes.

According to EY FinTech Adoption Index 2018, an average of 33% of digitally active consumers make use of FinTech products and services. Of the 20 countries surveyed, China and India are leading, with 69% and 52% FinTech adoption respectively. For the same reason, regulatory Sandbox has been a long-standing demand of the fintech sector, says Bhupinder Singh, Founder, and CEO – InCred, who adds that fintechs in India so far have been complying with the stipulated guidelines of the regulatory, which are developed as per the traditional financial services.

So it is quite obvious for the RBI to take a step forward in this regard, of placing a regulatory sandbox which is going to be beneficial and supportive for the entire fintech community in India.

“In India too with this support from the regulator, companies should be able to introduce innovative products which earlier fell in a space which lacked clear regulations. Also, acceptance for testing would definitely increase the credibility of the product,” sums up Sharma of AYE Finance.