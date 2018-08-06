App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RED's 'holographic' Hydrogen One smartphone gets FCC approval

The phone was expected to be launched in early 2018 but some delays pushed its launch to August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


As American company RED's Hydrogen One smartphone gets closer to its launch, the phone received clearance and approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) this week. The FCC filling has also revealed some details about the much-awaited device.

As per a report in The Verge, going by the FCC filling, Hydrogen One will be ready to be sold in the United States soon, and the filing also revealed some details about the smartphone. The phone will come with a 4,510mAh battery, with dual SIM slots, and support for all US LTE bands, barring T-Mobile’s Band 71.

The Hydrogen One news hit the markets when an year back, when RED starting taking pre-orders for two versions of the device - $1,195 aluminum version and $1,595 titanium variant. The pre-orders were closed long back however the company is yet yet to announce the final retail price.

The phone was expected to be launched in early 2018 but some delays pushed its launch to August. RED founder Jim Jannard said on the company’s forums that certification process met some hurdles. AT&T and Verizon, have however claimed that they will offer the device whenever it launches.

RED Hydrogen One has been in the news for its two unique features - an attachment system to let Hydrogen One serve as the center for a modular and larger camera setup. The second feature, and one most talked about is its 5.7-inch “holographic display” that will leverage the company's new 4-View video format so as to create a 3D effect with no need for glasses.
