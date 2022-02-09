MARKET NEWS

    Redmi X43 Smart TV, Redmi Smart Band Pro launched in India; check details

    The Smart Band Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 and the X43 Smart TV is priced at Rs 28,999

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi Smart Band Pro and X43 Smart TV alongside its new Redmi Note series phones in India.  The affordable fitness band is priced at Rs 3,999 and the X43 Smart TV is available at Rs 28,999.

    Price and Availability

    Both devices will be available in India starting in February and can be purchased at Amazon, Mi.com and other authorised retailers.

    The Smart Band Pro will cost Rs 3,999 with a special limited-time deal that will see the launch price come down to Rs 3,499. The band will go on sale starting February 14.

    Redmi X43 Smart TV will be priced at Rs 28,999 and availability will start on February 16.

    Redmi Smart Band Pro

    The fitness band has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits of brightness, and is capable of detecting when you are engaged in activity and automatically turn on corresponding modes, such as walking, running or exercise. Overall, it can track 110 workout modes including cardio, sports, yoga, weight training and more.

    It also has an always-on heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It can also track sleep states and activity in four different stages - sleep, light sleep, deep sleep and REM.

    The Smart Band Pro can also features menstrual health tracking, stress level monitoring and support for breathing exercises.

    When paired with an Android 6.0 or higher, or iOS 10.0 or higher smartphone, the Band Pro can also control music playback, display weather forecasts and give you notifications for calls and messages. It also allows you to control the phone's camera.

    Xiaomi says that the band can last up to 14 days on a single charge while in normal mode, and up to 20 days in power saving modes.

    Redmi X43 Smart TV

    Redmi's 43-inch 4K TV ships with PatchWall 4 UI interface, that is based on Android TV 10. Among other features, the PatchWall UI features integration with IMDB to show users TV and movie ratings. The TV also supports HDR and Dolby Vision.

    Redmi X43 Smart TV

    It has 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X Technology support.
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 02:19 pm
