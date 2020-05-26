App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi X TV, new RedmiBook to be unveiled at the Redmi 10X launch today - here's all you need to know

The Redmi 10X series launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm in China (11.30 am IST).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi will be unveiling the Redmi 10X series on May 26 in China. The Chinese-smartphone manufacturer will also be launching a new smart TV series and a RedmiBook alongside the Redmi 10X series launch.

The Redmi 10X series launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm in China (11.30 am IST). The company has already confirmed two phones in its new Redmi 10X series, namely the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro. Both these smartphones are expected to be mid-range 5G smartphones.

Official teasers have confirmed that the Redmi 10X series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G SoC, which delivers performance at par with the Kirin 980 and Exynos 9820, the former powers the Huawei P30 Pro, while the latter is seen on the Galaxy S10 series.

On the back, the Redmi 10X series will feature a quad-camera setup. The camera module is fairly similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max launched in India.

However, on the inside, the camera sensors will vary. At least one of the two Redmi 10X phones will feature optical image stabilisation and 30x zoom capabilities, which means we could see a 3x telephoto camera. 

The two phones will also sport a Super AMOLED panel. Xiaomi has not revealed any other details about the Redmi 10X series.

Alongside the Redmi 10X series, Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi X TV. The new smart TV will reportedly feature a 4K panel and come in three screen sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Redmi X TV is also said to come with an 8-unit subwoofer audio system with four 12.5 W speakers. The TV might also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother content playback. 

Xiaomi is also launching a new version of the RedmiBook series that will use AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile processors 

In India, Xiaomi will also be launching Redmi true wireless earbuds on May 26.

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:58 am

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.