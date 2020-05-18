App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi to launch a new ‘Super Performance’ smartphone powered by Dimensity 820 SoC leaks, Redmi Chief reveals

The news broke from the latest teaser posted by Lu Weibing on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, revealing that the Redmi brand will be launching “new surprises’ before the end of this month.

Adit Minocha

Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently teased a new Redmi smartphone that is rumoured to provide “super-performance”.

The news broke from the latest teaser posted by Lu Weibing on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, revealing that the Redmi brand will be launching 'new surprises' before the end of this month.

Furthermore, he made a Chinese text post which translated to “super performance, unexpected”.

Close

Shortly after the post, Lu shared another Weibo post of MediaTek which announced the new 5G-focussed development that could be a new Dimensity SoC powering the upcoming Redmi model.

related news

This suggests that the company is planning to launch a smartphone, presumably with an upcoming MediaTek 5G chipset.

On May 18, MediaTek conducted a launch event where the company revealed more details which included the new chipset called Dimensity 820.

The Dimensity 820 SoC succeeds the Dimensity 800 which the company unveiled earlier this year at CES 2020 (however it hasn’t appeared on a commercial phone yet) and slots in between the flagship Dimensity 1000 series and the gaming-focused Helio G90 series.

The new chipset brings along faster CPU and GPU performance, support for 120Hz panels which provides better gaming performance.

tags #Business #Companies #Lu Weibing #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

