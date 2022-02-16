Redmi smart TV X43 sale in India today via Mi.com, Amazon: Check price, specifications

Redmi smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs 28,999.

Redmi smart TV X43 that goes on sale in India on February 16 comes with a 4K display. The TV launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores, among others. The TV is priced Rs 30,000.

Redmi smart TV X43 price in India, specifications

The Redmi smart TV X43 will be available for purchase from noon and is priced at Rs 28,999.

The 43-inch smart TV ships with PatchWall 4 UI interface, which is based on Android TV 10.

Among other features, the PatchWall UI features integration with IMDB to show users TV and movie ratings. It also supports HDR and Dolby Vision. It has 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X Technology support.

As for the connectivity options, the Redmi Smart TV X43 includes Wi-Fi, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port so you can connect the LAN cable for wired internet, an optical port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Note 11 (Review) in early February in India.

