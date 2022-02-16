English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi smart TV X43 sale in India today via Mi.com, Amazon: Check price, specifications

    The new Redmi 43-inch smart TV ships with PatchWall 4 UI interface, which is based on Android TV 10

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Redmi smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs 28,999.

    Redmi smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs 28,999.

    Redmi smart TV X43 that goes on sale in India on February 16 comes with a 4K display. The TV launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores, among others. The TV is priced Rs 30,000.

    Redmi smart TV X43 price in India, specifications 

    The Redmi smart TV X43 will be available for purchase from noon and is priced at Rs 28,999.

    The 43-inch smart TV ships with PatchWall 4 UI interface, which is based on Android TV 10.

    Among other features, the PatchWall UI features integration with IMDB to show users TV and movie ratings. It also supports HDR and Dolby Vision. It has 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X Technology support.

    Close

    Related stories

    As for the connectivity options, the Redmi Smart TV X43 includes Wi-Fi, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port so you can connect the LAN cable for wired internet, an optical port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Note 11 (Review) in early February in India.

    Redmi Smart Band Pro’ s starting price starts at Rs 3,999. It comes with features like a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, automatic workout detection for select exercises, an always-on heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring.

    Redmi Note 11 is priced at Rs 13,499. It comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 50MP triple-camera setup. You can click here to check our Redmi Note 11 review.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi Note 11 #smart TVs #Xiaomi
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 10:56 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.