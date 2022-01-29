MARKET NEWS

    Redmi Smart TV X43 with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos launching on February 9

    The latest Redmi TV will debuting alongside the Redmi Note 11, Note 11S.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

    Xiaomi is launching a new version of its Redmi TV in India on February 9. The company is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 alongside the new Redmi Smart TV X43.

    While we are well over a week out from the launch of the Redmi Smart TV X43, the company has confirmed several details about the TV through an official event page. The page confirms that the Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature 4K HDR and Dolby Vision.

    The Redmi Smart TV X43 also comes with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support. The TV is also touted to offer flagship performance and will likely use the same quad-core MediaTek SoC on the Redmi Smart TV X55.

    The TV is also said to come with the latest edition of Xiaomi’s PatchWall software based on Android TV. The Redmi Smart TV X50 is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Amazon India, which suggests that the new 43-inch model might debut in and around the 30K mark.

    Also Read: Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price, specifications announced

